Police: Man stabbed with scissors during fight at Monroeville Mall

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is accused of stabbing another man with a pair of scissors during a fight at the Monroeville Mall.

Police found the victim bleeding in the bathroom, according to the criminal complaint.

Police said the victim told them he was shopping at All-Star Elite, when John Smith came in. The victim said he knew Smith from the neighborhood and they don't like each other.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim said he and Smith started arguing, leading to the two "squaring off" and fighting. Smith picked up a pair of scissors from inside the store and stabbed the victim, police said.

The victim had two slashes on his arm and a "hole" in his back, according to the criminal complaint. He was treated by paramedics but police said he refused to be transported to the hospital, saying a friend would take him.

Smith was charged with aggravated assault.