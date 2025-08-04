Watch CBS News
Man shot while attempting to break into McKeesport apartment

A man was shot overnight in McKeesport and police say the shooting happened while he was trying to break into someone's apartment. 

Allegheny County Police say that detectives from their Homicide Unit were called to McKeesport after a man was critically injured in a shooting.

Police say the incident started around 1:30 a.m. on Monday when an alleged domestic incident took place along Highland Avenue and a woman told police she was assaulted by her boyfriend. 

86033787-eff0-4ac8-a782-88a87094a1de.png
A man was shot while trying to break into an apartment in McKeesport. Allegheny County Police say the man was trying to get away from police after being involved in a domestic incident.  KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

When officers were to the home to take the man into custody related to the alleged assault, police say he refused to leave the home. When officers forced entry into the home, the man fled through a back window, police said.

Police say the man then tried entering someone else's apartment by opening a window and when he climbed through that window, he was shot by someone in the apartment.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition and Allegheny County Police detectives are now investigating.

It's unclear what charges the man who was shot may face stemming from the assault or if the person who shot him will face any charges. 

A spokesperson for the Allegheny County Police Department says the case will be sent to the district attorney's office for review. 

