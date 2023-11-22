Man found shot to death in Pittsburgh-area home

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was found shot to death in his home in Stowe Township on Wednesday.

Allegheny County police said first responders found the 26-year-old shot in his home after dispatchers were called about a shooting on Benwood Avenue shortly before 5:30 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity hasn't been released.

County homicide detectives initiated an investigation. There's been no word on any arrests or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.