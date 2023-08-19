Man shot 4 times in Perry South
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot four times on Friday in Perry South
Pittsburgh Public Safety said police responded to Osgood Street for reports of a shooting at around 8 p.m. Officers found a 20-year-old man who was shot four times.
He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable condition. Two people were taken to police headquarters for questioning, officials said.
Police are investigating.
