Man shot 4 times in Perry South

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot four times on Friday in Perry South

Pittsburgh Public Safety said police responded to Osgood Street for reports of a shooting at around 8 p.m. Officers found a 20-year-old man who was shot four times.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable condition. Two people were taken to police headquarters for questioning, officials said.

Police are investigating. 

First published on August 18, 2023 / 9:24 PM

