Man shot multiple times inside home in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times inside a home in the city's East Hills neighborhood.

Police say that officers from Zone 5 were called to the area of East Hills Drive just before 11 p.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of a shooting inside a home. 

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the back and in his upper left arm, police said.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times inside a home in the city's East Hills neighborhood.

Police say the man was conscious and alert and speaking with officers and medics before he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, neither the man who was shot nor any witnesses in the area were cooperative with officers at the scene and as of early Monday morning, no arrests had been made.

Detectives from the bureau's Violent Crime Unit are leading the investigation into the shooting. 

Mike Darnay

