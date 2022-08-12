Man shot, killed in Sheetz parking lot in Wilkins Township

WILKINS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in a Sheetz parking lot in Wilkins Township.

Allegheny County Police say the shooting occurred just after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

First responders were dispatched to the scene, and when they arrived, they found a man in the parking lot who had been shot.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allegheny County Police's Homicide Unit has launched an investigation.

