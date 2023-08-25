Man shot in the shoulder in Stowe Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Police are investigating after a man was shot in the shoulder in Stowe Township.

According to police, the shooting took place in the 200 block of Oak Lane just after 9:30 on Thursday night.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man shot in the shoulder.

He was taken to the hospital by private means. His condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact County Police.