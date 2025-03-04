Man shot during police raid in East Vandergrift dies at the hospital

A man who was shot during a police raid in Westmoreland County last month has died at the hospital.

The police shooting happened along McKinley Avenue in East Vandergrift on February 14 when law enforcement officers raided an apartment above the post office, looking to serve a warrant.

At the time, police said shots were fired but didn't provide any details other than that a man was taken into custody and taken to the hospital.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office says the man, now identified as 52-year-old Lyle Cessna, died at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh on Monday afternoon.

It's still unclear how Cessna was connected to the warrant that was being served.

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop A Major Case Team was put in charge of the investigation into the police shooting.

Man killed in shooting wrapped up in criminal case involving son, hundreds of child pornography charges

52-year-old Lyle Cessna, who died at UPMC Presby on Monday, was facing a criminal charge out of Armstrong County and was embroiled in other charges his son was facing for child pornography.

According to court paperwork, Lyle Cessna was charged last month with one count of incest when his son, Ty Cessna, was arrested and charged with over 600 counts of child pornography.

Police say investigators discovered Ty Cessna accessed and shared child pornography hundreds of times after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Court paperwork details that investigators also discovered graphic, sexual video that involved both Lyle Cessna and Ty Cessna.