Man shocked while working on house in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood

A man was hospitalized after he was shocked while working on a house in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood.

The victim is recovering in the hospital with second-degree burns. Pittsburgh Public Safety says two men were working on the gutters on a home along Greenfield Avenue when the gutters came in contact with the home's main power line.

A witness who didn't want to be named said she called 911 when she saw a worker trapped on scaffolding, screaming in pain.

"That's the horrifying part. That is a real guy up there in a lot of pain and not able to get any help," she said.

She said she heard a loud bang and watched the man briefly catch on fire before falling.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said after the gutters came in contact with the home's main power line, a fire broke out inside. A girl was inside at the time, but she got out OK and the flames were put out a short time later.

"When the meter was sparked, the entire right side of the home caught on fire, so there were multiple places where firefighters needed to enter and put it out," said Pittsburgh Public Safety media coordinator Eliza Durham.

Once Duquense Light shut off the power to the home, firefighters and rescue paramedics brought the injured worker down from the roof. He was rushed to the hospital with second-degree burns to the left side of his body.

"When someone is struck by electricity, we have to wait until the entire structure, building and individual have been not electrified, so you have to turn off all the power," Durham said.

Police say the other man who was working on the home wasn't hurt and climbed down the ladder himself.