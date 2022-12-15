Pittsburgh man sentenced to 25 years for trafficking cocaine, shooting ATF agent during raid

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh man who pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine and shooting an ATF agent during a raid was sentenced to 25 years.

Dion Williams got 20 years on his conviction and another five years for violating the terms of his supervised release for a previous conviction, prosecutors announced on Thursday.

Williams is accused of shooting an agent on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives special response team in the shoulder during a raid at a home on Marion Street in Uptown on June 18, 2020.

The agent was taken to the hospital and survived.

An investigation into drug trafficking in the Hill District led investigators to Williams, who agents said they caught talking about buying and redistributing cocaine.

"This attack on one of our agents illustrates the direct correlation between drug trafficking and firearms violence," said Eric DeGree, Special Agent in Charge of ATF's Philadelphia Field Division, in a press release. "By working with our local, state, and federal partners, we strive to maintain public safety and make sure these types of violent individuals are taken off our streets."