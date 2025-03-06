Man sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to deadly stabbing on Greyhound Bus

The man accused of stabbing another person to death onboard a Greyhound bus outside of Pittsburgh last year has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to prison time.

Javon Garrett, of Detroit, MI, pleaded guilty but mentally ill on Wednesday to third-degree murder for the death of Cozell McQueen, who was stabbed on a Greyhound bus in July 2023.

Garrett has been sentenced to 10 to 30 years in prison following the guilty plea for the deadly stabbing.

The stabbing happened while the bus was traveling along the Parkway East shortly after it left Pittsburgh and was headed to Harrisburg, York, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C.

At the time of the stabbing, Pennsylvania State Police investigators said Garrett was harassing other people on the bus before pulling out a knife and stabbing McQueen in the neck.

McQueen was rushed to Forbes Hospital where he died.