Man accused of starving dog twice gets 6 to 12 months in jail

Man accused of starving dog twice gets up to 12 months in jail

Man accused of starving dog twice gets up to 12 months in jail

Man accused of starving dog twice gets up to 12 months in jail

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man accused of starving a dog twice was sentenced to six to 12 months in jail.

Pittsburgh police said the young dog Gerald Walker was caring for in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar was severely emaciated and had been left outside in a cage in the cold and rain. Animal control officials took the dog to the vet, but it couldn't be saved.

Thursday morning, Walker was taken out of an Allegheny County courtroom in handcuffs. Judge Anthony Mariani sentenced Walker to serve 6 to 12 months in jail followed by six years of probation. He's also not allowed to have animals.

Walker must complete 100 hours of community service during his first year of probation and 100 more hours of community service for his second year of probation. He must also pay $562 in restitution to Avets.

In 2016, Walker was charged with starving a pit bull mix in Homewood. Animal control officials said the dog named Effie was emaciated and was so hungry she ate clothes and plastic,

Effie needed surgery, but made a full recovery. Police officer Christine Luffey who found her ended up adopting her.