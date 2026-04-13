New York man sentenced for scheme to buy $66,000 in liquor from Pennsylvania stores with stolen credit cards

A man from New York was sentenced to prison time for using stolen credit cards to buy more than $66,000 in liquor from stores across Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Eugene K. Antwi, a 26-year-old from Brooklyn, pleaded guilty on Monday in court in Dauphin County to felony identity theft and theft by deception, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said in a news release. Judge Edward Marsico sentenced the man to four months to 23 months behind bars. He will then serve two years of probation and pay full restitution, authorities added.

"This defendant crossed the Commonwealth to perpetrate a criminal scheme stealing from unsuspecting Pennsylvanians and defrauding the Liquor Control Board," Attorney General Dave Sunday said in the news release. "Collaboration between law enforcement, and diligent work from the grand jurors, unraveled a wide-ranging spree of conduct."

The news release said an investigation by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and the Pennsylvania State Police found that Antwi used fake identities and stolen credit and debit cards to place more than 200 online orders that totaled more than $66,000. He then picked up the orders at stores in 21 counties, the news release said.

Antwi ran the scheme from August 2023 to September 2024, authorities said.