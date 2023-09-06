Man rescued from excavator after building partially collapses during demolition

CHARTIERS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was rescued after a building that crews were tearing down on Chartiers Avenue partially collapsed, trapping him inside an excavator.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said a construction crew was tearing down the building when the structure partially collapsed just after 11:45 Wednesday morning.

The man in his 60s was heavily pinned when his excavator became covered in debris, and he suffered trauma to his head, chest and arms, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

He was reportedly unconscious but was alert as EMS rescue crews worked to stabilize and extricate him "using advanced life-support trauma care."

Pittsburgh Public Safety said he was taken to a hospital but there were no more details on his condition.