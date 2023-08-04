Man recovering after being shot in the neck inside home in Larimer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is recovering in the hospital and police are working to identify a suspect following a shooting inside a home in Larimer.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 2 a.m., police were called to a home in the 6300 block of Dean Street for reports of 17 shots fired as well as a 911 call of a person having been shot.

Once they arrived at the home, they found a 35-year-old man has been shot in the neck but was awake, alert, and able to speak with police.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment in stable condition.

Three other occupants of the home, including two kids, were not hurt.

Several shell casings were found on the scene and there was damage to the home from gunfire.

A witness on the scene told police that a possible suspect was seen leaving the scene on foot carrying a backpack.