Man receives 2 to 4 year prison sentence following guilty plea in Armstrong Co. deadly crash case

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man who pleaded guilty to killing two people in a crash in Armstrong County in 2022 has been sentenced to serve two to four years in prison.

Michael Flynn pleaded guilty earlier this year to killing Tony and Kim Stasko in a crash on Route 56 in Kiski Township on July 3, 2022.

In exchange for his guilty plea to two counts of homicide by vehicle, Flynn has received two sentences of 12 to 24 months, ordered to be served consecutively.

Flynn was originally charged with two counts each of homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury, and aggravated assault by vehicle, plus one count of duties at stop sign. The other charges were waived when Flynn pleaded guilty to the two homicide counts.

After the deadly crash in July 2022, investigators took Flynn into custody on DUI suspicion. They say he refused a blood test for alcohol or drugs. Under state law, his driver's license should have been suspended for at least one year for refusing the test. But Flynn continued to drive, and according to court paperwork, he was arrested in February 2023 for DUI after he rear-ended a vehicle on the Parkway East.

Earlier this year, the son of the two people killed said he wanted a trial for Flynn and felt blindsided after learning that a plea deal was on the table.