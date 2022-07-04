Man killed in motorcycle crash in Kiski Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We now know the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash this afternoon in Kiski Township, Armstrong County.
58-year-old Anthony Stasko of Indiana, PA, and his wife Kim, were both riding down Route 56 near the intersection of Balsinger Road, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
That's when a vehicle driven by Michael Flynn crossed Balsinger Road and struck them.
Stasko was pronounced dead at the scene and his wife was life-flighted to the hospital. They were both wearing helmets.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
