Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Kiski Township

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Kiski Township
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Kiski Township 00:34

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We now know the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash this afternoon in Kiski Township, Armstrong County.

 58-year-old Anthony Stasko of Indiana, PA, and his wife Kim, were both riding down Route 56 near the intersection of Balsinger Road, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

That's when a vehicle driven by Michael Flynn crossed Balsinger Road and struck them.

Stasko was pronounced dead at the scene and his wife was life-flighted to the hospital. They were both wearing helmets.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

First published on July 3, 2022 / 11:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.