Man ran over by vehicle along Carson Street after shots fired call

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after he was ran over by a vehicle along Carson Street on Pittsburgh's South Side.

Pittsburgh Police say that the incident happened after 2:15 a.m. after a shots fired call was reported in the area.

When officers arrived to the area, they found a man who had been run over.

The vehicle involved in the incident left the scene, according to police, hitting a parked car in the process.

kdka-carson-street-shots-fired-pedestrian-crash.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The man who was run over was taken to a nearby hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Police say investigators are continuing to look into the incident and an update will be expected later this morning.

First published on April 10, 2023 / 4:33 AM

