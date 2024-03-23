Watch CBS News
Local News

Man pronounced dead after crashing into construction equipment in Monroeville

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) - A man is dead following a crash in Monroeville on Saturday afternoon. 

According to police, just before 1 p.m., Allegheny County Police homicide detectives and the collision reconstruction unit were called to the 4200 block of William Penn Highway for a crash that involved construction equipment. 

Witnesses told police that the driver of the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when he collided with the construction equipment. 

He was identified as 37-year-old Michael Berkley. 

Berkley was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

County police are investigating the crash. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on March 23, 2024 / 12:16 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.