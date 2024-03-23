Man pronounced dead after crashing into construction equipment in Monroeville
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) - A man is dead following a crash in Monroeville on Saturday afternoon.
According to police, just before 1 p.m., Allegheny County Police homicide detectives and the collision reconstruction unit were called to the 4200 block of William Penn Highway for a crash that involved construction equipment.
Witnesses told police that the driver of the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when he collided with the construction equipment.
He was identified as 37-year-old Michael Berkley.
Berkley was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
County police are investigating the crash.
