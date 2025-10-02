Man pleads guilty to deadly Blawnox workplace shooting, sentenced to 30-60 years in prison

The man accused of opening fire and killing his ex-girlfriend inside a manufacturing business in Blawnox last year has been sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison.

Sean Black, 42, pleaded guilty earlier this week to third-degree murder in connection with the shooting and killing Courtney Smith, who was his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his children.

Last March, police said that Black shot Smith after showing up at the Tri-Arc Manufacturing business along Fountain Street where the two worked.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene and another man, identified as Smith's new boyfriend, was also shot.

A witness told police they saw Black and Smith wrestling before she was shot in the chest multiple times. Police said the two had been together for several years and had separated.

Prosecutors initially said they were seeking the death penalty for Black, but later withdrew their intent.

Black pleaded guilty Tuesday and was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison.

He received a sentence of 20 to 40 years for Smith's killing and an additional 10 to 20 years for the injuries the other man who was shot sustained.

"I go to serve my time expecting no sorrow, no sympathy from those I've affected," Black said while reading from a handwritten statement at Tuesday's sentencing. "But I am truly sorry."