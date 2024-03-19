1 woman dead, man in critical condition following early-morning shooting in Blawnox

BLAWNOX, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police are investigating after a shooting left one woman dead and a man in critical condition near a manufacturing business in Blawnox early Tuesday morning.

Police and EMS personnel were called to the area surrounding Tri-Arc Manufacturing along Fountain Street just before 6:30 a.m.

Police are investigating a shooting at a manufacturing business in Blawnox, Pa. KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

County police later said that an active shooter was reported inside a business in the 300 block of Fountain Street.

When officers from multiple departments responded to the scene, they encountered a male inside the building, who was taken into custody without incident, police added.

Officers also discovered two victims inside the building, an adult woman and an adult man. The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Detectives believe this incident was domestic in nature.

County Police have stressed that the scene is secure and that there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story.