Prosecutors say they won't seek the death penalty in deadly Blawnox workplace shooting case

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- Prosecutors say they won't be seeking the death penalty against the man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend at their workplace in Blawnox earlier this year. 

Sean Black is accused of shooting and killing Courtney Smith at the Tri-Arc Manufacturing business along Fountain Street in March. 

Another man was also shot during the incident. 

screenshot-2024-03-19-074256.png
Police are investigating a shooting at a manufacturing business in Blawnox, Pa.  KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

Police said that Black and Smith had been together for several years and had multiple children together. The two had recently separated and Smith was dating the man that was shot, according to police.

A witness told police they saw Black and Smith wrestling before she was shot in the chest multiple times. 

Black is facing homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment charges. 

The case is scheduled to go to trial in January. 

