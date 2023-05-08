Man pierced by metal, critically injured after jumping into Robinson Township swimming hole

ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) -- First responders had to rescue a man who was seriously injured after he jumped in the creek near the Montour Trail over the weekend.

Firefighters say the man and his two friends were hanging out at the popular swimming hole behind the AHN Montour Sports Complex. They believe the man either jumped off the rock or the pipe and when he landed in the water, he was pierced with a piece of metal.

The Groveton Swimming Hole in Robinson Township is a popular spot for kids and adults to hang out, swim and fish. On Saturday, three friends were doing that when one of them was critically injured.

"One of them jumped in and was pierced by a piece of wrought iron, like a bed frame a piece of iron," said Robinson Township VFC Chief John Sweterlitsch.

Multiple police and fire departments responded to Montour Run Creek to assist in rescuing the man from the water.

Saturday night..... 244 Rescue was dispatched to AHN Montour for a male patient injured in the Montour Run Creek behind... Posted by Robinson Twp. VFC #1 - Station 244 on Sunday, May 7, 2023

Firefighters say they had to work fast because the water temperature at the time of the rescue was only 54 degrees, which led to concerns of hypothermia.

Once crews reached the man, he was put in a stokes basket with ropes.

"The rope is set up with a pulley system that brings him out on a slow easy crawl with the help of rescuers holding him," Sweterlitsch said.

Swterlitsch says his department gets several calls a year to rescue people who have been seriously injured jumping either off the rock or pipe. His advice is to use more caution.

"Just be cognizant of the area where you're at," he said.