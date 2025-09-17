Man dies after being shot multiple times inside East Pittsburgh home

A man has died after being shot multiple times in an East Pittsburgh home.

Allegheny County Police said that dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Ridge Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said that officers and first responders arrived at the scene and found a man inside a home who had been shot multiple times.

The man who has yet to be identified was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allegheny County Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Tuesday night along Ridge Avenue in East Pittsburgh. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit are handling the investigation into the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.