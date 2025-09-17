Watch CBS News
Man dies after being shot multiple times inside East Pittsburgh home

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A man has died after being shot multiple times in an East Pittsburgh home.

Allegheny County Police said that dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Ridge Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said that officers and first responders arrived at the scene and found a man inside a home who had been shot multiple times. 

The man who has yet to be identified was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allegheny County Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Tuesday night along Ridge Avenue in East Pittsburgh. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit are handling the investigation into the deadly shooting. 

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

