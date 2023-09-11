Man killed in motorcycle crash on Route 22
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was killed after he crashed his motorcycle on Route 22 in Washington County on Sunday.
The coroner said 52-year-old Martin Cowden of Midway was driving a motorcycle east on Route 22 around 3:45 p.m. when he lost control and hit a guide rail.
He was wearing a helmet, according to the coroner's report.
His cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.
The crash is under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.