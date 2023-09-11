Watch CBS News
Man killed in motorcycle crash on Route 22

/ CBS Pittsburgh

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was killed after he crashed his motorcycle on Route 22 in Washington County on Sunday.

The coroner said 52-year-old Martin Cowden of Midway was driving a motorcycle east on Route 22 around 3:45 p.m. when he lost control and hit a guide rail. 

He was wearing a helmet, according to the coroner's report. 

His cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy. 

The crash is under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police. 

First published on September 11, 2023 / 1:03 PM

