Man killed by hit-and-run driver in Coraopolis remembered as "very special person"

A memorial is growing outside the Coraopolis gas station where a man was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Sunday.

Ulises Montalvo was crossing Fourth Avenue at Main Street near the Citgo gas station when he was fatally struck by an SUV driver, officials said. Now, people are paying tribute to a beloved member of the community.

"This whole town, it's quiet now," Ben Squair of Coraopolis said. "This town, it feels sort of empty because we lost something."

Montalvo was known as Tony to many in Coraopolis. People knew the 61-year-old man as a hard worker and a helper.

"I appreciate everybody that's coming down and putting stuff out here for him because he was a very special person in this town," Laura Henry of Coraopolis said.

Surveillance video shows Montalvo crossing the street around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday when the driver of a black SUV slammed into him and kept driving. Ambridge Police Chief John DeLuca said one of his officers spotted the SUV the same night at an apartment on Eighth and Pine streets.

Sources told KDKA the suspect is a man in his 20s who admitted to being the driver. Police believe he may have been drinking, adding that he had a Maryland license, though they're not sure if it is valid. Police said the suspect is now in the custody of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Residents in Coraopolis are still processing the news. They said they just want justice and for drivers to slow down.

"I want everybody in the community to come down to Citgo and put your love on this pole because Tony deserved that," Janice Moore of Coraopolis said.

KDKA reached out to ICE on Tuesday night to learn more about the suspect, but did not hear back.