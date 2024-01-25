Man killed after getting hit by car in Strip District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in the city's Strip District.

The crash happened along Liberty Avenue around 8 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Police say it appears a man stepped off of the sidewalk when he was hit, also saying that he wasn't in a crosswalk.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in grave condition, where he later died.

Police say the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.