Man killed after getting hit by car in Strip District

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in the city's Strip District.

The crash happened along Liberty Avenue around 8 p.m. on Wednesday night.

kdka-strip-district-liberty-avenue-deadly-pedestrian-crash.png
KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams

Police say it appears a man stepped off of the sidewalk when he was hit, also saying that he wasn't in a crosswalk.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in grave condition, where he later died.

Police say the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

First published on January 25, 2024 / 1:33 AM EST

