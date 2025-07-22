Man killed after ATV goes down embankment in Armstrong County

A 60-year-old man was killed after his ATV went over an embankment in Armstrong County.

The Armstrong County Coroner's Office said in a news release on Tuesday that Michael McGuire died in the crash in Madison Township. Officials said he was fatally injured after his Yamaha Grizzly four-wheeler went down an embankment, rolled and ended up in a ditch.

According to the news release, the 60-year-old man from Sarver, Butler County, was last seen on July 18, and his body was found on Monday, when he was pronounced dead at the scene at around 10:30 a.m. The crash, which is under investigation, happened approximately 600 yards from McGuire's camp.

Officials said he was not wearing a helmet, and an autopsy will not be performed.

According to his obituary, McGuire was a retired UPS driver. He was a member of the Rimersburg Rod & Gun Club who "enjoyed going to camp, shooting competitions, hunting, taxidermy, and being outdoors," his obituary said.

McGuire was a graduate of Freeport High School and loved spending time with his family.

"His legacy lives on in the lessons he passed down: respect for the land, love for family, and belief in God," his obituary said.

He is survived by his wife Gina, daughter Meggan and sons Jacob and Isaac.

The Armstrong County Coroner's Office was assisted at the scene by Pennsylvania State Police troopers from the Kittanning barracks, the Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department, the Rimersburg Volunteer Fire Department and the Pine Township-Templeton Volunteer Fire Department.