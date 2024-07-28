Watch CBS News
Man injured in shooting while walking dog in Pittsburgh neighborhood

By Heather Lang

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man out walking his dog in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood was injured in a shooting.

Police were called just before 1:30 a.m. to Narcissus Avenue and Bergman Street after a ShotSpotter alert notification, Public Safety officials said.

Officers found the man who was injured on nearby Hillsboro Street. He told investigators that he was out with his dog when someone got out of a vehicle, fired shots and then got back into the car which raced away, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a graze wound near his right eye, Public Safety said. He was alert and conscious.

Investigators combed the scene, finding bullet damage to some homes in the area and at least one car. They also located shell casings.

Pittsburgh police are investigating the incident.

