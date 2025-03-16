Man injured after a shooting in South Side

A man was injured after a shooting on Sunday in South Side around the intersection of East Carson Street and South 18th Street.

Before 3:00 a.m. Pittsburgh Police around the South Side Entertainment District heard gunshots in the area.

A man was injured after driving a vehicle through the intersection when shots where fired, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Officers on scene rendered aid to the victim upon arrival, and detained another man on the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital by Pittsburgh EMS in stable condition.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.