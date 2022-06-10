Watch CBS News
Man injured in shooting along Federal Street

By Bryant Reed

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side.

Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Federal Street just before midnight for multiple ShotSpotter alerts.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found shell casings a man who had been grazed in the neck with a bullet or bullets.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

A short time later, officers were notified of a second victim who showed up at Allegheny General Hospital, but after investigating, determined that the person had not been shot.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. 

