Man injured in early morning shooting on St. Paul Street
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man took himself to the hospital after he was shot in the early morning hours on Saturday.
According to information provided by Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 1 a.m., they were called to the 1900 block of St. Paul Street for a report of shots fired.
Once they arrived they found shell casings and a firearm near the scene in the area of Shamokin Street.
Later, a man who had been shot took himself to the hospital and he was in stable condition.
Pittsburgh Police are investigating the shooting.
