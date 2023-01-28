Man injured in early morning shooting on St. Paul Street

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man took himself to the hospital after he was shot in the early morning hours on Saturday.

According to information provided by Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 1 a.m., they were called to the 1900 block of St. Paul Street for a report of shots fired.

Once they arrived they found shell casings and a firearm near the scene in the area of Shamokin Street.

Later, a man who had been shot took himself to the hospital and he was in stable condition.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating the shooting.