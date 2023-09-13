Man incarcerated at Allegheny County Jail dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man in detox protocols at the Allegheny County Jail died on Wednesday morning, Warden Orlando Harper said.

Around 7:35 a.m., the jail said a corrections officer found the 27-year-old in "medical distress" during rounds. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:17 a.m., the jail said.

The man was brought to the jail on Sept. 9 by a local police department on a bench warrant and detainer charge from another county. The jail said the man tested positive for fentanyl, methamphetamines and amphetamines during intake and was in detox protocols.

The county said the county manager contracted with the National Commission on Correctional Health Care in June for a review of the jail's intake and detox protocols. The report, expected to be finalized in about a month, will provide recommendations to improve current processes and services.

The jail will conduct a review of the death and the investigation has been turned over to Allegheny County police. The medical examiner will identify the man and release his cause and manner of death.