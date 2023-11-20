Man in stable condition after being shot in Clairton
CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is in stable condition after he was shot in Clairton.
Allegheny County Police say they were called to the area of 5th Street and Pine Alley around 8 p.m. on Sunday evening.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in his backside.
He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
