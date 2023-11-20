Watch CBS News
Local News

Man in stable condition after being shot in Clairton

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man in stable condition after being shot in Clairton
Man in stable condition after being shot in Clairton 00:19

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is in stable condition after he was shot in Clairton.

Allegheny County Police say they were called to the area of 5th Street and Pine Alley around 8 p.m. on Sunday evening.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in his backside.

He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

First published on November 20, 2023 / 1:55 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.