Man in custody following standoff with State Police in Armstrong Co.

COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A man was taken into custody on Sunday after barricading himself inside a home in Armstrong County.

State Police say a domestic incident occurred inside the home along State Route 2006 in Cowanshannock Township.

Police were able to get others inside the home out, but say that Shane Powers of Rural Valley had a large amount of firearms and was becoming suicidal.

SWAT team members were able to get Powers to come out of the home.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. 

