Watch CBS News

Man in critical condition following shooting in West Mifflin

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - Allegheny County Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in West Mifflin.

According to information from police, just before 8:30 a.m., they were notified of a shooting in 900 block of B Drive.

Once officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the head.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Allegheny County Homicide Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on May 4, 2022 / 10:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.