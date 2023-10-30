Man accused of hitting fans with towel at Steelers game, thrown out twice

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Georgia man was charged after police said he hit people with a towel at the Steelers game and was thrown out of Acrisure Stadium twice.

According to the criminal complaint, around 1:40 p.m. Sunday, security told an officer working off-duty detail at Acrisure Stadium about a "disorderly" person, later identified as Richard Bryant, in section 133 who needed to be thrown out because he was swinging a towel and hitting people. Police didn't specify whether it was a Terrible Towel he was waving.

Police said they found Bryant and escorted him out of the stadium. He was given an official notice of ejection and was told he wasn't allowed back in.

Less than two hours later, police said they were called back to section 133 for an ejected person who had re-entered. Police said they once again found Bryant and led him out of the stadium.

When police asked for Bryant's identification, they said he gave them a Georgia state ID. Because of his "lack of adherence to police authority and his inability to follow basic commands" and his out-of-state ID, police said they couldn't release him.

Bryant was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. He's been charged with defiant trespassing.

The Steelers lost to the Jaguars, 20-10. The Steelers lost Minkah Fitzpatrick to a hamstring injury in the first quarter and quarterback Kenny Pickett to a rib injury after a tackle near the end of the first half.