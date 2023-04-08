Man grazed in the neck by bullet in Hazelwood

PITTSBURGH (DKKA) - Police responded to a shooting on Flowers Avenue in Hazelwood overnight.

According to public safety, they found a man who had a gunshot graze wound to his neck.

The victim told police that multiple men had shot at him before he was able to flee to a nearby home and get help.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition and no suspects have yet been identified.

