Man Found Shot To Death In Hill District

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Hill District.

Forty-five-year-old Tiwand Hill was found shot to death in an apartment on Bedford Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. His brother Ted Hill told KDKA Tiwand would have turned 46 on Saturday.

(Photo: Ted Hill)

Robert Thomas has lived in the Hill District for decades. He's a third-generation business owner of a jitney station on Bedford Avenue. When asked about the shooting, he shook his head in disgust and said "another shooting."

"It's the same old story. It's really sad, but what can you do about it? All you can do is keep on living and trying to live the best life you can with the situation you're being put in," Robert Thomas said.

It was just before 8:30 when police say the 911 call came in reporting Hill had been shot in the 2400 block of Bedford Avenue. When officers got to the scene, they said they found Hill shot inside a unit in the Bedford Dwellings Apartment Complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family and friends quickly gathered outside the entrance to the building and cried as they watched forensics take their loved one away.

A man was found shot to death in the Hill District on Tuesday morning. (Photo: KDKA)

Police told KDKA they don't have any suspects in custody.

"When it comes to the investigation, there are no real timelines to determine a cause and any suspects. There are still interviews going on to determine anything," said Maurice Matthews with the Pittsburgh police.

Thomas told KDKA he knew Hill. He said he used to coach him in little league baseball. He said he was a very nice man.

"It's just uncalled for. It's senseless violence and it's got to stop. That's what they have to do, get rid of these guns. Get rid of the guns," said Thomas.

If you have any information, you're urged to call police.