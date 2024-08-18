Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found shot multiple times in Homestead, county police investigating

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

County police investigating shooting in Homestead
County police investigating shooting in Homestead 00:16

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition and an investigation is underway after an early morning shooting in Homestead. 

According to Allegheny County Police, just before 2:30 a.m., they were called about a possible shooting in the 1100 block of Sylvan Avenue. 

Once they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. 

He was taken to the hospital by EMS in critical condition and as of Sunday morning, he remains in critical. 

Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit detectives are now investigating the shooting. They're asking anyone with information to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.