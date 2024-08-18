Man found shot multiple times in Homestead, county police investigating

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition and an investigation is underway after an early morning shooting in Homestead.

According to Allegheny County Police, just before 2:30 a.m., they were called about a possible shooting in the 1100 block of Sylvan Avenue.

Once they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS in critical condition and as of Sunday morning, he remains in critical.

Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit detectives are now investigating the shooting. They're asking anyone with information to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.