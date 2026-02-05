Watch CBS News
Man found shot inside vehicle outside of Pittsburgh-area gas station

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A man is in critical condition after he was found shot inside his vehicle in the parking lot of a Pittsburgh-area gas station. 

According to information provided by the Allegheny County Police Department, just after 9 p.m., dispatchers were alerted to a shooting at the Speedway station on State Street in Clairton. 

Once police arrived on the scene, they found the man inside his car with a gunshot wound to his stomach. 

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Department's Homicide Unit are investigating. 

No suspects have been identified at this time, but anyone with information is being asked to call the county police's tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

