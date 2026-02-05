Man found shot inside vehicle outside of Pittsburgh-area gas station

A man is in critical condition after he was found shot inside his vehicle in the parking lot of a Pittsburgh-area gas station.

According to information provided by the Allegheny County Police Department, just after 9 p.m., dispatchers were alerted to a shooting at the Speedway station on State Street in Clairton.

Once police arrived on the scene, they found the man inside his car with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Department's Homicide Unit are investigating.

No suspects have been identified at this time, but anyone with information is being asked to call the county police's tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.