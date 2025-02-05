Man found guilty of first-degree murder for deadly 2022 Scott Township shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man arrested for a deadly shooting in Scott Township in 2022 has been convicted of first-degree murder.

In 2022, Zairyre Simmons, a manager at a local Taco Bell location, shot and killed Dorian Carver, one of his employees after a fight the two had while working at the restaurant.

The shooting happened inside the foyer of the nearby Northwestern Mutual office along Cochran Road.

"The ultimate justice is for him to never ever see daylight again," said a family member during the case's preliminary hearing. "For him to think about what he did every day that he's in that jail cell. We suffered a great loss, but this young man needs to pay for what he did."

Simmons was found guilty of murder and is now due to be sentenced later this year.