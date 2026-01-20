Man found dead in Pittsburgh home

A man was found dead in a home in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said in a post on Facebook that police officers were called to a home on South Aiken Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a male found unresponsive and bleeding from the head.

At the scene, officers found a man in his early 60s on the first floor of the home. He had "significant" injuries to his head and face and was later pronounced dead at the scene by medics. His identity and cause of death were not immediately known.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said police searched the home and found no other victims or possible suspects. Police are investigating. It was not immediately clear if there were any suspects or arrests. No other information was released on Tuesday night.