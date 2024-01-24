Man found dead inside vehicle that went over a hill in Harmar Township

Man dies after car goes over hillside

HAMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was found dead inside a vehicle that went over a hillside this morning in Harmar Township.

According to Allegheny County Police, they were called to the crash just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning in the area of Anchor Way.

Once on the scene, first responders found a man dead inside the vehicle that was in the creek behind Anchor Way.

It was also learned that the vehicle hit a parked car in the parking lot during the crash.

The Allegheny County Police Department's homicide and accident reconstruction units are investigating.

