Man found dead inside vehicle that went over a hill in Harmar Township

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

HAMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was found dead inside a vehicle that went over a hillside this morning in Harmar Township. 

According to Allegheny County Police, they were called to the crash just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning in the area of Anchor Way. 

Once on the scene, first responders found a man dead inside the vehicle that was in the creek behind Anchor Way. 

It was also learned that the vehicle hit a parked car in the parking lot during the crash. 

The Allegheny County Police Department's homicide and accident reconstruction units are investigating. 

First published on January 24, 2024 / 11:15 AM EST

