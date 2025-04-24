Man found dead inside former UPMC hospital in New Castle, prompting homicide investigation

Death of man found inside former UPMC hospital in New Castle investigated as homicide

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a former UPMC hospital in New Castle.

New Castle police said officers were called to the former UPMC Jameson South hospital on South Mercer Street shortly before noon on Thursday for reports of a body. Police said they were contacted by 51-year-old Brian LeGault's wife, who said she received a call from his friend saying he was dead inside.

When they got there, police said they found LeGault's body.

The coroner and Pennsylvania State Police were called to the scene.

While it's an active investigation, police said they believe LeGault's death was a homicide. They didn't release any other details.

Neighbors call the former hospital a nuisance

David Nero lives near the former hospital with his elderly parents. He says he's seen a lot of suspicious activity since it shuttered in 2019.

"It's an eyesore. I mean, it attracts nothing good," he said.

Nero, along with other neighbors, calls the property a nuisance.

Kayla Perscha says she doesn't even allow her two daughters outside alone. And when she found out a man was killed inside the vacant building just steps from her doorstep, she's glad she doesn't.

"I think it needs to go," Nero said. "It's an eyesore, it brings down property values around the neighborhood. Nobody is really happy with it, I don't think."

New Castle police and Lawrence County detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 724-656-9300 or 911.