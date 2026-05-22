State police investigating deadly electrocution in Fayette County

The deadly electrocution of a man in Fayette County is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police.

According to state police, just after 7 a.m. on Friday, troopers were called to Laurel Hill Road in Dunbar Township after a man was found on the ground.

An investigation found that the man had been attempting to steal wiring from an active electrical line when he was electrocuted. He was found with a pole saw and a backpack.

He was identified as 32-year-old Aaron Cottrell of New Salem, Pennsylvania.

State police added that tampering with or trying to remove wires from an active power line is extremely dangerous and can lead to serious injury or death. They reminded the public that high-voltage electrical lines can remain energized at all times and shouldn't be approached or handled by unauthorized persons.

The case remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will have more on KDKA-TV Evening News and on KDKA.com.