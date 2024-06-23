Man found dead after motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead following a motorcycle crash that occurred in Westmoreland County overnight.

According to the Westmoreland County Coroner, just after 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Markle Road, Allegheny Township Police were called to the scene for a reported single-vehicle crash involving a Harley Davidson.

Once they arrived, they found 32-year-old Scottie Hawkins of Leechburg had lost control of his motorcycle and was thrown from the bike.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and the coroner determined the cause of death to be blunt-force injuries.

Hawkins was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.