Family of man who fell from stands at PPG Paints Arena says he has a long recovery ahead

The family of the man who fell from the stands at PPG Paints Arena last month during a Penguins game says he has been awake and alert, but will have a long road to recovery.

In a statement, the man's family expressed gratitude to the emergency responders, doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals who saved the man's life and continue to care for him.

"Thank you to those within the Penguins organization who have expressed concern, particularly Sidney Crosby and Coach Dan Muse," the family said.

The family added that the man is expected to have a long road of recovery ahead and have asked for privacy moving forward.

Last Monday evening during a game between the Penguins and the Blues, the man fell from the 200 level of the arena and hit another person in the suite level below before falling to the 100 level.

A fan fell from the stands at PPG Paints Arena during a game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 27, 2025. David Peters

Last week, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Oak View Group issued a joint statement that said the man was "not using the designated staircase at the time of the incident and the safety barrier remained intact." Oak View Group manages PPG Paints Arena.

"All safety barriers were constructed in accordance with building and safety codes and have been properly maintained," the statement went on to say. "The facility is inspected annually and remains safe."

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety said late last week that witnesses told police the man was stepping over seats when he lost his footing.