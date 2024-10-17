Man wanted on multiple warrants arrested after falling through ceiling in Pittsburgh home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man wanted for probation violations in both Pennsylvania and Delaware was taken into custody in Pittsburgh on Wednesday by Allegheny County Sheriff's deputies.

According to the sheriff's office, 45-year-old Dave Smith, who now resides in Delaware, but previously lived in McKees Rocks had been a fugitive since August 2023 when a warrant for his arrest was issued for a probation violation. The violation was in connection to a guilty plea on gun and drug charges in February 2023.

Smith also had an active warrant out of Delaware for an unrelated probation violation.

Detectives learned that Smith was at a residence on Sorento Street. Once they arrived at the home a woman they met said she had no information regarding Smith, but a search of the home found a second-floor bedroom closet that had a panel leading to the attic.

During the search, as detectives attempted to remove the panel, a foot came through the ceiling just outside of the closet and then back into the attic.

Detectives demanded Smith to surrender as they heard him moving through the attic.

Less than a minute later, Smith crashed through the ceiling and fell into an adjacent bedroom.

After it was determined he suffered only some minor scrapes that did not require medical attention, he was taken into custody and transported to the Allegheny County Jail.