Man arrested in connection with Woodland Hills school swatting calls, threats

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from Braddock was arrested and is facing several charges in connection with swatting calls and threats made towards the Woodland Hills School District.

Earlier this month, classes at the district were moved to virtual learning after receiving swatting calls and threats.

Police have now found the person they say is responsible for those calls and threats.

According to court paperwork, Allegheny County Police say that 25-year-old Dante Meadows is facing charges of terroristic threats, harassment, and threats to use weapons of mass destruction.

According to police, on Monday, Meadows called the district and threatened to shoot more than a dozen kids. Police say Meadows called the district again later in the week and threatened to shoot kids, and added that he had a bomb.

Police say that investigators looked into the swatting calls made to the district and traced them back to a home in Braddock.

When police served a search warrant at the home, they found Meadows along with two other individuals, noting that Meadows' voice sounded 'very similar; to the one on the call recordings from the school.

Meadows denied making the calls.

Police say a search of Meadows' bedroom revealed multiple cell phones, a laptop, and a router, all containing evidence that matched call logs and IP addresses tracing the calls from his devices to the school.

Court records show that Meadows is awaiting arraignment and is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.